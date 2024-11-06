Decolonizing African education: Breaking free from a legacy of dependence and alienation

- Advertisement -

By Abu Anwar Muhammad Al~Ghazali

The narrative surrounding African education is a complex one, marred by a legacy of colonialism that continues to exert influence long after formal independence was achieved. The colonial powers may have physically departed, but they left behind a system that perpetuates their control, alienating and limiting our potential through an education model that was never designed for African progress. This system was imposed on us, moulded to produce obedient workers rather than innovators, and we have yet to critically examine why we are taught what we are taught, and to whose benefit.

From the earliest stages, our education begins to veer off course. At the nursery level, children are often taught to sing, dance, or play games that contribute little to their cognitive or practical skills for future growth. This approach neglects foundational subjects that could foster critical thinking and problem-solving skills. As students advance to primary school, they are introduced to an eclectic mix of topics that are often outdated, irrelevant, or disconnected from the realities of African life. The pattern continues into secondary education, where outdated curricula focus on literary analysis, historical events, and skills with little practical application, while excluding relevant knowledge about modern technology, local industries, or the rich cultural and scientific heritage of Africa.

This kind of education reinforces a passive, consumer mind-set rather than an active, innovative one. For example, in many African countries, students are not taught how to mine or process the copper they walk over on their way to school, while foreign companies exploit these resources for their own economic gain. The education system does not prioritize teaching us how to harness our continent’s wealth for our development. Instead, we are taught abstract facts like “Mount Everest is the tallest mountain”—information that does nothing to address the economic, social, and technological problems we face.

Meanwhile, children in Western countries are not bound by the same kind of irrelevant knowledge. Their education emphasizes skills and knowledge that are directly applicable to their society’s needs, enabling them to be problem-solvers, entrepreneurs, and innovators. In stark contrast, we are burdened with memorizing the capital cities of countries that have no relevance to our daily lives, while our own local knowledge and cultural contexts are neglected. When this system inevitably fails to prepare us for real-world challenges, we find ourselves dependent on foreign aid and loans, which only serve to deepen our economic bondage.

The colonial model was explicitly designed to perpetuate African dependence on Western economies. It inculcates a mentality of inferiority, teaching us to view our own people and capabilities as inadequate while idolizing Western ways of life. This mind-set is evident in various spheres, from the pursuit of Western education at the expense of indigenous knowledge systems, to the widespread belief that marrying a white person symbolizes success. It is a mentality that suggests that Western validation is the ultimate benchmark for achievement.

The system not only promotes dependency but actively discourages questioning and critical thinking. We accept knowledge handed down to us without scrutiny, believing in its inherent superiority. This has perpetuated a cycle where the same alienated curriculum is passed down to the next generation, stifling creativity, self-sufficiency, and cultural pride.

To achieve true liberation, we must reimagine and revolutionize of education systems from ground up. It’s imperative that we prioritize knowledge that empowers us to harness our abundant resources, innovate within our unique cultural frameworks, and solve our own challenges. The richness of African histories, philosophies and sciences—long suppressed must be reclaimed and integrated at the heart of our learning. Africa’s path forward lies in dismantling the remnants of colonial education and replacing it with a system that reflects the genius of our people, by Africans, for Africans—fostering a mindset of independence, resilience, and self-determination rather than dependency. This is the foundation upon which we will build a future that is truly our own.

About the Author: Abu Anwar Muhammad Al~Ghazali is a dynamic student at the University of The Gambia; School of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, with a strong passion for health and global diplomacy. He serves as the Logistics Minister of the Health Vault Foundation (HVF), driving key initiatives in public health. Additionally, he serves as the Deputy Coordinator of the Country Cooperation Strategy Management at the United Nations Young Diplomats (UNYD), contributing to international relations and strategic development. As a Full STEAM Member at Clifton Park Academy in UK, his involvement spans across science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, reflecting his diverse commitment to innovation and leadership.