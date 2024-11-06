Gambia volleyball President appointed head of CAVB organising committe

- Advertisement -

The president of Gambia Volleyball Federation Bai Dodou Jallow has been appointed president of Sport Organising Commission (SOC) of Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB).

Jallow’s appointment is in recognition of his role played in the development of volleyball around Africa during his time as CAVB board member, where he successfully led Zone II, championing the growth of volleyball in the subregion.

As head of Gambia volleyball Jallow, led and inspired Gambia to many international feats notably, winning the African Games beach volleyball in 2019 and two world qualifications among other achievements. Also, under his leadership Gambia continues to see rapid development of volleyball through the national league.

- Advertisement -

The CAVB Sport Organising Commission is one of the core pillars of the continental body charged with organising and leading CAVB sport events including volleyball and beach volleyball competitions.

The Gambia Volleyball Federation expressed gratitude to the Confederation of African Volleyball for the trust bestowed in its president.