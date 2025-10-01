LG COMMISSION ENDS

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The presidential commission of inquiry into the financial administration of local government councils has concluded its investigations, after 28 months of work.

The commission, which started in 2023, gathered evidence from witnesses and went through financial management processes, audit reports and procurement procedures of the councils among other things.

Scores of witnesses including senior council officials, elected chairpersons, mayors, private companies and contractors appeared in the commission’s public hearings.

Findings and recommendations

On the final day of operations yesterday, Lead Counsel Patrick Gomez highlighted that the commission’s investigation revealed several irregularities in the operations of municipal councils. “We have evidence to show that the finance directors, CEOs and some key individuals have had absolute freedom to withdraw monies and operate accounts without proper oversight,” Gomez said. He added that this has resulted in a significant amount of money being withdrawn and not accounted for.

He also stated that the commission also found that the Public Procurement Authority was complicit in some of these activities, failing to ensure strict adherence to regulations. Gomez emphasised the need for improved oversight mechanisms, including the National Audit Office, to ensure that financial regulations are followed.

Next step

The commission’s chairperson, Jainaba Bah, expressed gratitude to the staff and legal team for their cooperation and diligence throughout the inquiry. “We hope that the next step, which is the writing of the report, will be done diligently as has been done over the past 28 months. We’re looking forward to working expeditiously in putting together the report,” she added.