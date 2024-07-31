Liberia ex-Auditor General open to investing in Gambia

- Advertisement -

Liberia’s former Auditor General, John Morlu, has engaged with Gambia’s Vice President Muhammad B.S. Jallow and senior government officials, including stakeholders in the financial sector. His institution plans to support the country’s digital transformation efforts and leverage technology to enhance governance, improve financial systems, and drive economic growth.

Morlu, the Global Chief Executive Officer and Strategist of the International Financial Management and Technology Firm, emphasised their commitment to deepening engagement in the local market. They aim to extend their current offerings and develop new solutions tailored to the unique needs of Gambian businesses and institutions, contributing significantly to enhancing operational efficiency and promoting best practices in financial management and technology.

The firm intends to broaden its services beyond accounting and auditing to include sectors such as healthcare, education, and public services. It also aims to support various industries in achieving their goals through improved financial management and technological integration. The institution creates business-to-business (B2B), peer-to-peer (P2P), business-to-government (B2G), and business-to-consumer (B2C) systems. This holistic approach provides a comprehensive view of the economy and enables the firm to engage with individuals who understand how the economy functions.



“We are keen on assisting The Gambia in its digital transformation journey. This includes supporting the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and developing solutions that improve government services, enhance business operations, and facilitate financial inclusion,” Morlu stated.

“Our aim is to be a catalyst for technological advancement in the country. We are committed to investing in local talent by offering training and development programs. Our goal is to build a pool of highly skilled professionals who can contribute to the growth and development of The Gambia’s economy,” he added.

Morlu highlighted the institution’s plans for the continent, focusing on creating a robust network of skilled professionals who can address diverse challenges with locally adapted solutions. He emphasised building strong connections with local and regional partners to share knowledge, resources, and best practices, enabling collaboration on projects that drive sustainable development and economic growth.



“We believe that Africa’s future prosperity hinges on its ability to harness its own talent and resources effectively,” he said. “The key to a sustainable and prosperous future for Africa lies in investing in both people and technology. By supporting educational initiatives, providing training, and fostering innovation, we aim to empower individuals and organizations to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy.”

The institution aims to contribute to the long-term development of Africa by promoting practices that are environmentally and socially responsible, stressing its dedication to supporting projects that drive economic growth and enhance the quality of life for communities across the continent.

“Our plans for The Gambia and Africa are centered around expanding our services, supporting digital transformation, and investing in local talent. By doing so, we hope to play a significant role in shaping a brighter, more prosperous future for The Gambia and the entire African continent,” Morlu said.

Speaking further to the Standard, Morlu noted that the institution, as a public accounting and consulting firm providing audits, tax services, and traditional accounting work, recognized recurring issues in audits and expanded into technology to develop solutions addressing these problems. He disclosed that 85% of their revenue comes from software solutions, with the remainder from traditional services, and they ensure their products meet international standards.

The institution’s presence in the Gambia is not about competing with local firms but fostering collaboration and providing support to enhance the quality of financial reporting and management across the country. They aim to be a valuable partner in helping local businesses and organizations achieve their financial and operational goals through their expertise and technology solutions.

“We are eager to work with local firms to elevate their financial reporting standards and operational efficiencies. By collaborating with JS Morlu, businesses can benefit from our international experience and state-of-the-art technology, which can complement and enhance their existing capabilities,” he said.

He encouraged the government and private sector to harness the potential of technology to improve business performance, adopt advanced financial management systems, integrate innovative payment solutions, and utilize data analytics to drive decision-making.

“We believe in the power of collaboration to achieve greater outcomes. By working together, we can create a robust ecosystem that supports the growth of local businesses, enhances financial management practices, and contributes to the overall development of The Gambia’s economy,” he emphasized.

Morlu concluded by encouraging young Gambians and Africans to pursue their dreams with determination. “The future of Africa depends on its youth, and with the right support, they can achieve greatness. At JS Morlu, we are committed to providing training, resources, and opportunities for growth to help build a prosperous Gambia.”

Source: frontpageafrica.