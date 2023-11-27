LIE BOJANG CROWNED SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

- Advertisement -

Former Gambia international and current Under-20 team coach, Abdoulie Bojang, was on Saturday crowned by the Sports Journalists’ Association as the sport personality of the year. He joins a list of Gambian sports legends privileged to receive the prestigious award which annually celebrates achievements of the country’s sportsmen and women who excelled in the previous 12 months.

Lie has made a name for himself as a stalwart of Gambian football both as a player a and coach. A native of Bakau, Lie is one of the most successful local coaches the country has ever produced when it comes to developing youngsters. He is the secret behind the success of a good number of youngsters in the Gambia.

A host of other active and past sports men and women were decorated alongside clubs and individuals who contributed to Gambian sports.