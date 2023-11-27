22.2 C
City of Banjul
Adama Bojang makes debut for Stade de Reims

History was made yesterday as Adama Bojang became the first player to move from the Gambian league and make his debut for a club in the top five leagues in Europe in the same season. He came off the bench to make his debut for Stade de Reims in a 3-1 defeat away to Rennes in the French Ligue 1. This is another manifestation that the Gambian league is indeed on the right trajectory towards development. Congratulations to Adama Bojang and his agency, SPOCS Consultancy and everyone associated with his career development.
