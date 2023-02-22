LIE BOJANG URGES YOUNG SCORPIONS TO KEEP STINGING

After beating Tunisia in opener

The Gambia Under-20 coach Abdoulie Bojang has expressed satisfaction following his Young Scorpions’ narrow late 1-0 victory over Tunisia in Alexandria.

The boys from the Smiling Coast claimed a victory over Tunisia in Group C of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Captain Alagie Saine headed in the winner six minutes from time to secure the points for Coach Bojang and his boys.

The Gambia have a rich history in the competition with two bronze medals in their previous three participations.

“We had difficulties at the start of the match but we were able to pull ourselves together quickly,” the former Steve Biko boss said.

“It’s an important victory for us, winning the first match was a necessity. I am very happy. “It is a group of young players mobilised for the goal,” he said.

The Gambia dominated possession in the historic city of Alexandria with Mahmud Bajo, Haruna Rasid Njie and Alieu Gibba combining in the middle of the park.

Tunisia were forced to defend more in the second as the Young Scorpions piled more pressure in search of the winner.

“I was the coach of the U17s, I know these youngsters. “It was fantastic what they did today, we have to continue this momentum” the former Scorpions midfielder Bojang said.

Captain Alagie Saine

Meanwhile captain Alagie Saine said the victory over Tunisia is a collective victory.

The two-time bronze medalists left it late to secure the points through Saine’s glancing 84th minute header.

The captain is one of the surviving members of the Young Scorpions team that secured third place in Mauritania two years ago.

“It is an honour to be named the Man of the Match,” Saine told journalists at his brief media appearance.

Saine is one of six foreign based players in the Gambian side following his loan move to Danish side AC Horsens from local side Falcons FC

“It was good to start with a win. It’s a collective victory that we really needed,” the young defender added.

Cafonline