LONG DISTANCE RUNNER EDRISSA MARONG DIES

One of the Gambia’s finest long distance runners Edrissa Marong has died on Monday night after a brief illness. He was just 27.

Marong is the national record holder in the 800 meters and has been representing the country in the event since 2015 when he made his international debut in the Ecowas junior championship in Banjul.

His recent outing for the country was at last year’s African championship in Mauritius.

Former Gambian international athlete and secretary general of the Gambia Athletics Association, Arthur Jackson said Marong was a devoted national asset who had worked very hard over the years to excel in his specialty, long distance running.

The GAA announced yesterday that Marong’s loss is profoundly shocking and sad and paid tribute to his outstanding service to the nation. He was laid to rest at Talingding yesterday.