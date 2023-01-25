Gambia to host African Workers Sports championship

Press release
Under the chief patronage of His Excellency President of the Republic Adama Barrow, the Gambia through the National Interdepartmental Sports Association (NISA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports will host the Continental Workers Congress for Africa and Continental Workers Sport Championship called Afrisports in Banjul next month.
Various workers and their institutions or companies from 20 African countries are expected to converge in the Gambia from the 6th to 12th March 2023.
Six sporting disciplines will be competed for namely:
- Football (11 aside)
- Football (6 aside)
- Volleyball (male and female)
- Handball
- Petanque (Bull)
- Walk for Health
Companies or Institutions in the Gambia are therefore encouraged to register and participate in one or more events of their chosen.
The occasion will be closed with a gala dinner and an award giving ceremony for sponsors as well as bring together Gambian workers and those from the elsewhere on the African continent with a view to foster greater collaboration and mutual solidarity amongst them. A table of ten (10) persons will be offered cost D25, 000.00 at the gala dinner.
The event is organised by L’OSTA “The Organization of Workers Sports in Africa.” Make your bookings while offer last. For further details, please contact the NISA Secretariat on 7890132, 6767002, 9903826 or 3972824.