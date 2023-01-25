Gambia to host African Workers Sports championship

Press release

Under the chief patronage of His Excellency President of the Republic Adama Barrow, the Gambia through the National Interdepartmental Sports Association (NISA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports will host the Continental Workers Congress for Africa and Continental Workers Sport Championship called Afrisports in Banjul next month.

Various workers and their institutions or companies from 20 African countries are expected to converge in the Gambia from the 6th to 12th March 2023.

Six sporting disciplines will be competed for namely: