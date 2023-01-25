From an impressive opening 4-1 victory over Sierra Leone, The Gambia effectively surrendered that precious haulage to Senegal in her second match, going down exactly the same score-line, 4-1 to the neighbours, who now sit on top of Group B with 6 points.
The result puts Gambia in second place with 3 points and only better goal difference from Guinea, in third place with, equally, 3 points.
The two sides meet today in the final group match with the Girls Scorpions needing only a draw to sail through to the semifinals.
Guinea had beaten Sierra Leone 1-0 in both sides’ second match. Sierra Leone, with zero points, cannot qualify no matter the results between them and Senegal today.
Gambia seeks survival in clash with Guinea at Wafu
