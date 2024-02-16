Macky begins release of political detainees

- Advertisement -

Several government opponents were released from prison in Senegal last evening, with the country gripped by a political crisis after the presidential election was delayed, two lawyers told AFP.

An appeasement move by President Macky Sall had been expected after his decision earlier this month to delay the election slated for February 25 sparked deadly protests and international concern.

“Most of my clients in politically motivated cases have been released,” lawyer Cheikh Koureissy Ba told AFP, adding that this concerned several dozen detainees.

- Advertisement -

A list of several of the released opponents was given to AFP by another lawyer, Moussa Sarr.

Sonko’s party

The list included Aliou Sané, the coordinator of the citizens’ opposition movement “Y’en a marre” (I’m fed up), Djamil Sané, the mayor of a Dakar neighbourhood, and several members of the dissolved opposition party Pastef – which is headed by opposition figurehead Ousmane Sonko.

- Advertisement -

“As a result of international pressure, President Macky Sall is ordering some releases,” said Souleymane Djim, a member of the collective of families of political prisoners. He also confirmed that some releases were under way.

Sonko and his second in command, Bassirou Diomaye Faye have been detained since 2023.

There is currently no news of their possible release.

Several hundred opposition members – more than a thousand according to some rights organisations – have been arrested since 2021, when Sonko began a bitter stand off with the state that sparked deadly unrest.