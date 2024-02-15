Dr Jawara sponsors Farato Noraan championship

- Advertisement -

The Chief Executive Officer of the GACH Global Group, Dr. Abubakary Jawara is the main sponsor of the Farato village Noraan football championship as part of his contribution to developing sports as a mean to promote peace, unity, and social cohesion in the community.

This latest intervention comes on the heel of many others presented to various sporting groups recently

“Sports is a n effective tool to promote social development and encourage youth participation in the country’s democratic process and Mr. Jawara, an icon in supporting community-driven initiatives, is convinced that this is the only way to transform society”, a statement from his office said yesterday. The championship starts tomorrow Friday 17 February.