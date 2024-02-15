QATAR BANJUL EMBASSY HOLDS NATIONAL SPORTS DAY

- Advertisement -

The Embassy of Qatar on Friday staged the gulf nation’s national sports day, an important activity in the country’s calendar. Each year the occasion is marked not just by sporting activities but under a theme that promotes well-being. It is always presided over by the ruler of the gulf state and replicated around the world where Qatar has representation.

This year, the 13th edition was marked under the theme ‘The Choice is Yours’.

Addressing the event at the KMC/Africell Park, Traffic Lights, Ambassador Mohammed Bin Ali Al Kuwari, urged both members of his staff and the Gambian officials and sport enthusiasts present to adopt the culture of sports not just for its health benefits but also for integration of people from diverse backgrounds. The programme featured a variety of sports activities, including fitness exercises, football, basketball, tug of war among others.