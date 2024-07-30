Made-in-Gambia toiletries factory opens

- Advertisement -

For the first time, The Gambia has toiletries factory. It is Haji Jawara and Sons Industries belonging to Haji Jawara, a longterm resident of Angola where he was Gambian consul.

Located in Kamalo, the factory is producing large quantities of quality toiletries flooding the Gambian market and forcing prices down. The factory manufactures diapers, sanitary pads, kitchen towels, paper handkerchiefs, restaurant napkins, facemasks and many more. The production line is powered by ten modern manufacturing machines but only a few is here with the majority still in Angola.

“I have made a promise that once allocated land, I will transfer my factory from Angola to The Gambia where I belong and to contribute to national development. Here I am in just a short time I have moved some machinery and started manufacturing,” Jawara told The Standard.

- Advertisement -

He disclosed that he still has several bigger machineries waiting to be transported to The Gambia. Mr Jawara revealed that apart from toiletries his facility also manufactures wheelbarrows that are very popular because of their quality and user friendliness. “These and other materials previously imported into The Gambia would soon become common place made-in-Gambia products,” he said.

Mr Jawara commended the Gambia government for creating the environment for the growth of local businesses.

“I have great hope that government will continue to provide facilities such as more land for the expansion of my company so that we can create more employment and manufacture more products locally,” he concluded.