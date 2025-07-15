Madi says Barrow’s third term bid is an ethical issue  

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Human rights activist Madi Jobarteh has said it is unethical for President Barrow to refer to the 1997 Constitution to justify his desire for to contesting for a third term.

Reacting to the president’s recent criticism of people opposed to his third term bid during a meeting with people from NBD, Jobarteh said Gambians have constitutional rights to use all legal, peaceful and nonviolent means to campaign, advocate, protest, condemn and demand the president to not seek a third term.

“The President must be advised that he cannot and must not threaten citizens for making a political demand. I find this demand totally legitimate and necessary because a third term bid by Barrow is unethical and inimical to national interest,” he said.

According to Jobarteh, Barrow should be reminded that it was he who had said in 2016 that he would serve for only three years, and that no Gambian should be president for more than 10 years.

“He also said he believed in and advocated for the idea of presidential term limits and opposes self-perpetuation in power. He made these remarks in 2016 while campaigning for election and wrote it in his 2016 manifesto and repeated it at many events. Therefore, when citizens say that he should not serve beyond 10 years, it is not about him. It is about a principle, an objective and a demand that is rooted in our recent political history and experience. And it is because Barrow himself said it,” Jobarteh stated.

According to him, there is no legal or moral justification for anyone to stay in presidency beyond ten years.

“The presidency is not a birthright or a career for any citizen. It is a tool for public service within a limited tolerance. The presidency is not self-service or to be served. So Barrow should understand that he does not own the presidency to do as he wishes. He already has a unique opportunity to serve for ten years which he currently enjoys. No honest Gambian can trumpet the 1997 Constitution as a justification to seek a third term after all we did to remove Yahya Jammeh,” Jobarteh argued.

He said Barrow should advise himself to step down in 2026 in the interest of the peace, unity, good governance and prosperity of the country.