Mai Fatty says rejoining NPP alliance is in the national interest

By Omar Bah

Gambia Moral Congress leader Mai Fatty yesterday announced his party’s decision to rejoin the ruling National People’s Party’s alliance. The former interior minister and special adviser to President Barrow said his party has realised that almost all its goals and aspirations align with the NPP’s programmes and development agenda.

“Our decision to rejoin the alliance is a combination of months of serious negotiations behind the scenes. Some will say we went to NPP to seek a position, but that is not part of the agreement… It has never been on the table. It’s not a condition, and Mai Fatty is not looking for a position,” he said to rousing applause.

Fatty said in December 2023 the GMC national and regional executive agreed at the party’s congress to go into an alliance with the NPP or any party when necessary.

“It is not my decision or that of the executive. It is a congress resolution that we are implementing. It is an alliance of two sovereign political parties based on national interest. We are not at election time, and that is a clear manifestation that we are not coming for selfish interest. We are partners with similar aspirations, goals, and objectives,” he added.

He said politics should be based on “principled interest”.

“We are calling for the unity of the hearts of all Gambians. We are joining the NPP to promote and consolidate peace and our national sovereignty. We want to help the government to manage our natural resources and ensure equitable distribution of our resources,” he stated.

GMC, Fatty added, has never come “out to maliciously attack or criticise the president or his government.”.

“Because we know President Barrow needs time to be able to put the country on the right footing. I want to make it clear that this time we will stay. We are not going anywhere. NPP, GMC alliance forever!” he said.

NPP deputy national president Suku Singhateh welcomed Mr Fatty to the party, on behalf of President Barrow and urged the party supporters to welcome all the GMC members.

“The coming of GMC is a clear manifestation of the good work the Barrow administration is doing,” he said. Mr Singhateh said the president is happy and willing to work with all political parties in the interest of national development and unity.