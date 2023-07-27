Majac launches migration project

By Oumie Bojang

The Media Academy for Journalism and Communication Monday launched a mini-grant for a three-month fact-finding project on push factors that seeks to curb irregular migration in the country.

The project, which aims to address the root causes of irregular migration, will run from July to September, during which a series of meetings and consultations with civil society organisations, youth groups, the media, communities, national and international organisations involved in the fight to end irregular migration will take place.

Addressing the launch, Sang Mendy, MD of Majac, said the project will harvest ideas, action points, and proposals on how to combat migration through sensitisation.

“As a journalism training institute, we believe we have a greater role to play in combating migration, he said. Mendy said migration is a development issue that both departing and receiving countries are fighting hard to tackle. “The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development recognises that migration is a powerful driver for sustainable development,” he said.

He stated that the relationship between migration and development is much more complex now than ever.

“The political, social, and economic processes of potential destination countries also determine how, where, and when migration occurs,” he said.

Mr Mendy said migration, if poorly managed, can also negatively impact development.

Modou S Joof, secretary general of the Gambia Press Union, said the union is happy to be associated with the coalition building process and pilot project with Majac intended to combat irregular migration.

“In 2021/2022, the GPU, with the help of IOM, trained journalists to enable them to understand the dynamics and context of migration reporting within the country and the West African subregion. Also, in 2022, we worked with IOM to train journalists on international migration laws because we believe that while journalists understand how to report on migration, it is also important that they understand the laws governing migration,” Joof said.

He added that, in as much as migration is a human right, irregular migration becomes a problem when “our brothers and sisters perish along the way.”

He urged Gambians to form coalitions to bring together CSOs to brainstorm ideas on how to combat the menace.

Alhagie Cham, a representative from Tango, said countries should promote stability, education, and employment opportunities to reduce the driving forces of migration.

“This will enhance resilience and enable individuals to make the choice between staying and migrating,” he said.