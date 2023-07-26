Badou Jack shuts down any plans of retirement

The current WBC cruiserweight title holder, Badou Jack, will turn 40 this year, but he lacks a retirement plan. Although he does not have a confirmed bout coming up, the Swede- Gambian feels he needs to continue to make history in the sport. The boxer, who made his professional debut back in 2009, feels there are more belts left for him to win.

Recently, there were talks about a fight between Badou Jack and Lukasz Rozanski. Although the bout has not been confirmed, it is very likely that the duo will share the ring in the future. Meanwhile, as a number of boxing fans expected Jack to retire, But ´The Ripper’ as he is professionally called declared that he wished to stay and “make money“.

Although it has been 14 years since Jack turned pro, ‘The Ripper’ believes he still has the desire to compete and win. In only his last fight against Ilunga Junior Makabu, the 39-year-old won the WBC cruiserweight title. The bout in question tested Jack’s abilities, patience, and devotion to boxing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both fighters held their ground until Jack stopped Makabu via TKO in the 12th round. Other than the WBC cruiserweight title, Jack has formerly held the WBC and IBF super middleweight and the WBA light heavyweight titles in boxing. However, since ‘The Ripper’ is turning 40, questions about retirement are becoming unavoidable. Speaking about how he felt about retirement, Badou Jack declared that he felt fresh and young.

In his opinion, there were still “a few more belts to win”. “I take one fight at a time. But I feel fresh and young,” informed Badou Jack, as per Boxing Scene. “We have a few more belts to win. My body feels good, and I want to continue. What do you have to say about Jack’s statement? Do you think it is time for him to hang up his gloves? In addition, do you think Badou Jack would fight Lukasz Rozanski? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below. And make sure you tune in to find more updates!nue to write history and make money.”