Lie Bojang promoted full time U-20 coach

The Gambia Football Federation is pleased to announce that Mr Abdoulie Bojang (Lie) is been appointed on promotion to the position of Head Coach of the Gambia National U-20 team.

Mr Bojang’s recent appointment came on the heels of his impressive performance and efforts towards the overall achievement of the set goals of the National U-20 team.

Bojang was in charge of the U-20 team at the West Africa Football Union (Wafu) Zone A Championship in Mauritania where the Gambia lost to Senegal in the final thus qualifying to the Afcon tournament in Egypt as silver medalists and subsequently to the Fifa World Cup in Argentina 2023 where the Gambia finished at the Round of 16.

In all these engagements, Bojang was serving on acting position and following the recommendation of the Technical and Development Committee of the GFF, his promotion as the head coach takes forth with immediate effect.

“As such we are thrilled to reward Mr Abdoulie Bojang for his efforts as we entrust him with the highest responsibility based on his effectiveness and efficiency in the performance of his work. We are truly confident that Mr Bojang will continue to live up to expectations, GFF said.

A former Steve Biko football club protégé who became one of the Gambia national team’s meteorite midfielders at his time, is a well-respected young man with a decent track record of discipline and tolerance. Bojang had his formative football with Flamingoes and Bendula FC in the Bakau nawettan before ascending to national league football with Steve Biko as the only team he ever played for at the domestic First Division. His respect and obedience to authority are much liked by all and overall his passion for grassroots football development is unmatched.

“We therefore once again congratulate Abdoulie Bojang for his deserved promotion as Head of the National U-20 team and wish him all successes during this period,” GFF added.

