Majority of Gambians say Barrow’s third term bid will weaken democracy

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Majority of Gambians warned that President Adama Barrow’s third-term bid risks shredding the democratic gains won at great cost since 2016, according to a CepRass national opinion poll released yesterday.

According to CepRass, the results indicate that a significant proportion of Gambians perceive a possible danger in a third-term presidential candidacy.

- Advertisement -

Over 58% of respondents now view the move as a direct assault on the country’s fragile institutions, echoing fears that prolonged incumbency will breed authoritarian drift and voter disillusionment ahead of the December 2026 polls.

The latest CepRass survey, captures a nation on edge: most Gambians seeing Barrow’s insistence on a third term as a betrayal of the 2016 coalition promise for a three-year transitional rule to end Yahya Jammeh’s dictatorship.

Respondents reject the bid on principle, with 49% pledging they will not vote for him if he runs, a stark collapse from his earlier “quiet legitimacy” as a liberator.

- Advertisement -

Term Limit

According to the survey, at least 84% of Gambians want a term limit while 93 percent call for a ban on vote buying.