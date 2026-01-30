UMC unfazed by CepRass findings

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Talib Bensouda led United Movement for Change (UMC) spokesperson Kemo Bojang, has brushed aside the latest CepRass opinion poll, projecting his political movement as one that is more focused on building a new political force than chasing numbers that critics say are increasingly contested and politically weaponised.

According to CepRass’s perception survey, only 2% of respondents say UMC stand a chance of winning the December presidential election.

But reacting to the survey in a Standard exclusive, Bojang said UMC respects credible data and take surveys like this seriously.

“However, it is important to put this figure in context. The UMC is still a young movement, and the survey was conducted at a very early stage of our engagement with the public, just two weeks after our launch when we didn’t even have a national reach yet. Name recognition, structure, and grassroots mobilisation take time and I’m glad we’ve put all of that in place. Today, we have functional bureaus across the country and I can assure you that if the survey was held today, it will be a different story,” Bojang said.

What the data does show, Bojang added, is not a ceiling, but a baseline.

“For us, it is a diagnostic tool, highlighting the work we must do, not a verdict on our potential. Many successful political movements started from far less. We are grateful to CepRass for including us into this survey where we have performed better than many other already experienced an established political parties. Our focus is not on assumptions of who might win an election, because perception of victory does not equal political support,” he noted.

Bojang said if anything, the same CepRass data tells a much more important and revealing story about the state of the country and the depth of public dissatisfaction with the current administration.

“According to the findings, a clear majority of Gambians are unhappy with President Barrow’s leadership. A massive (66%) disapprove of how he is handling his job as president. Even more concerning, 60% are dissatisfied with his management of the economy, at a time when the cost of living is squeezing households across the country. On governance and accountability, the numbers are even starker. Some 66% of respondents hold a negative view of President Barrow’s willingness to fight corruption, while 69% say they do not trust him to do what is best for the country. When we look at overall government performance, 67% rate the government as fairly bad to very bad, and 58% of respondents believe President Barrow’s performance is worse or much worse than that of previous presidents,” Kemo said.

“That is a damning verdict on the direction of the country. So while some may assume continuity because of incumbency, the data clearly shows that the majority of Gambians are dissatisfied, disillusioned, and actively searching for credible alternatives.”

Commenting on whether the outcome of the survey has not logically justified the need for the opposition to rally behind UDP, Bojang responded: “We understand why this argument is being advanced, and we fully acknowledge and respect the UDP’s role as a major opposition force in our country. However, democracy does not function through automatic alignment or political dominance; it thrives on ideas, dialogue, negotiation and mutual respect among actors who genuinely seek national progress.”

He said UMC exists because many Gambians believe that “our political space must expand, not contract”.

“The future of our democracy cannot be limited to a binary choice or reduced to size alone. Political relevance is not measured only by longevity or numbers, but by vision, credibility, and the ability to respond to the real aspirations of the people.

Any discussion around cooperation or collaboration must therefore be principled and strategic. It must be grounded in shared values, clearly defined objectives, and tangible outcomes that benefit the Gambian people. Such engagement cannot be driven by pressure, entitlement, or assumptions of automatic compliance. Neither can it be based solely on who is perceived to be the biggest. It must follow a transparent, structured process that ensures fairness, mutual respect, and a genuine win-win outcome for all partners involved,” he stressed.

He further revealed that the UMC firmly believe that it represents a credible and viable alternative, one that brings fresh energy, inclusive leadership, and a clear vision for national renewal. “The UMC is committed to building a new Gambia founded on accountability, unity, and opportunity for all, and we remain open to constructive engagement that advances these goals in the best interest of our country,” the Movement’s spokesman concluded.