Man arraigned for allegedly stealing over D12M

By Amadou Jadama

One Modou Lamin Baldeh was yesterday arraigned at the Banjul Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing USD175,000 which was equivalent to D12,075,000 belonging to one Begay S Jagne.

The court presided over by Principal Magistrate Muhammed Krubally, charged him with a single count of stealing.

Mr. Baldeh pleaded not guilty and was unrepresented.

The particulars of offence said Modou Lamin Baldeh, between April and July this year in Banjul and other areas, stole five 20ft containers of ceramic wall tiles worth USD175,000 belonging to Begay S Jagne.

The accused was granted bail after the prosecution, led by Commissioner A Sanneh alongside ACP Manga said they had no objection to bail.

In granting bail, Magistrate Krubally said the court is conscious of the fact that the offence with which the accused is charged is bailable.

“The court is equally conscious of the fact that prosecution did not object against the grant of bail to the accused. These being the status quo, I hereby exercise my statutory, judicial and judicious discretion and admit the accuse to bail in the sum of twelve million and seventy-five thousand dalasis. By this admission the accused is ordered to furnish the court a land leased document whose present cost when sold should not be more than the bail sum and further provide two responsible Gambian sureties who must provide their valid contact number or numbers and addresses and valid original ID Card to the office of the registrar, sureties should swear to affidavit that they will ensure the appearances of the accused in subsequent court proceedings at particular dates and times when required and further depose that in the event the accused absconds the jurisdiction or fails to appear they will forfeit the bail sum, “he said.

The case resumes today for hearing at 9:30am.