Man arraigned for threatening to kill, burn down family compound

By Aisha Tamba

One Pap Jabbie Gassama was yesterday arraigned at the Kanifing magistrates Court for threatening to commit murder and to burn down the family compound he is living with his parents.

Gassama is accused of wilfully damaging the compound gate and threatening violence with a cutlass.

At yesterday’s hearing, Police prosecutor Corporal Ebrima Jallow told the court that though the offenses are baillable, the prosecution is however objecting bail because the father of the accused person said his son has been very violent in the compound and on the basis of that the accused should be under police custody until his father testify.

The accused however appealed to the court to grant him bail promising that if granted bail, he will not cause any violence and would even leave the compound.

Magistrate M Faal overruled the prosecution’s objection and granted Mr Gassama’s bail plea and ordered him to leave the compound within a week and never to have any interaction with his father pending the outcome of the case.

The matter is adjourned for further hearing.