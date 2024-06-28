Man arrested at airport with cocaine concealed in his boxer

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

DLEAG operatives at the airport during the weekend arrested one Ebrima Makalo with 131 pellets of cocaine.

The suspect is holding a Gambian passport and a Spanish residence permit.

Ousman Saidybah, the Public Relations Office DLEAG, told The Standard that Ebrima was monitored through the departure procedure which he successfully completed without detection.

“He was stopped at the boarding gate, searched, and was discovered with drugs concealed in his boxers. His was traveling on Vueling Airlines to Barcelona.”

In a statement yesterday, DLEAG added: “The arrest is part of series of interdiction effected by operatives as DLEAG alongside other security apparatus stationed at the airport intensify security measures aimed at ensuring that the airport remains a hostile territory for illicit drug traffickers and their patrons.

Prior to this incident, DLEAG operatives alongside AVSEC security personnel earlier on arrested one Lamin Keita who was also traveling with Vueling airline to Barcelona on the 11TH of June 2024 with four (4) blocks of cocaine weighing five (5) kilograms. Similarly, Abdourahim Diallo, a Senegalese national holding a Spanish residential permit was clutched at the cabin screening point during checking for Royal Air Maroc flight to Casablanca with of 120 pellets and three (3) parcels of cocaine weighing 2kg 400g. His final destination was Spain.”