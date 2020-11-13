25 C
City of Banjul
Friday, November 13, 2020
News

Man arrested for sexually assaulting girl

304
hand cuff
By Amadou Jadama

Police in Sukuta Nema have arrested 30-year-old Samba Thioune, a resident of Sanchaba Sulay Jobe, on suspicion of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl.

The father of the girl said her daughter was on her way to her Qur’anic school when the suspect offered to go with her to give her D5 which the girl rejected.

According to the father, the accused forced the girl into a nearby empty compound with thick vegetation where he used his finger to sexually assault her.

He said one Ebrima Darboe, a shopkeeper spotted the victim emerging from the empty compound and asked what she was doing there. “The girl told him that a man took her there and led him to the accused. The shopkeeper took Samba to Sukuta Nema Police Station with the girl and their statements were taken by the police who detained him while the little girl was taken to Sukuta health centre for examination,” he said.

