Man demands D2M compensation from wife seeking divorce

By Bruce Asemota

One Sarjo Kanteh has requested to be paid D2million by Nathanya Yvette Ursula Deakin, a European lady, if the court grants her wish to divorce him.

Presiding over the case Justice Oleidi U. Uduma took time to give the entire history of the case.

The judge said the European lady filed a petition before the High Court seeking to dissolve the marriage between them.

However, Sarjo Kanteh prayed the court not to dissolve the marriage except if the woman seeking divorce pays him compensation of D2 mliion for emotional trauma, stress and humiliation. He also claimed to have suffered in the hands of Nathanya who caused him to lose earning for five years and opportunities to travel out of the jurisdiction to Europe to make money to support himself and his extended family.

The trial judge disclosed that the case suffered several adjournments at the instance of Sarjo Kanteh despite several hearing notices served on him.

Justice Uduma further disclosed that Sarjo was not available to prove why he should be compensated with two million dalasi if the divorce should be granted, or to prove how he suffered emotional trauma and stress in the hands of Nathanya Deakin.

Accordingly, the judge went on, the evidence before the court, showed that the duo has not lived as husband and wife for more than five years after their marriage and they have no property or children together. “It was clear that the marriage has broken down beyond reconciliation. Therefore, in accordance section 4 D, E and F of the matrimonial causes Act Cap 43.01 Laws of the Gambia, the marriage between the two is dissolved and divorce granted but no compensation will be paid,” the judge concluded.