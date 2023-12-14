28.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, December 14, 2023
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Wife assailant’s bail request on hold until charge is known

397
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -
image 65

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court in Banjul has informed Gorgie Sowe, the man accused of injuring his wife with a cutlass, to wait for state prosecutors to file a bill of indictment in his case so as to decide whether he would be granted bail.

Gorgie Sowe is alleged to have assaulted his wife Amie Sowe with a cutlass on her hands and legs on the 15th November, in Jalangba village near Brikama.

- Advertisement -

At yesterday’s sitting, the suspect told the court that he has been sick for over five days and he wants the court to grant him bail.

Justice Jaiteh replied that if he is charged with a bailable offence, the court would certainly give him bail but if he is charged with an offence which is not bailable, the court would not do otherwise.

The judge then asked the state prosecutor to facilitate the filing of the bill of indictment for the court to know the charges.

- Advertisement -

He adjourned the case to the 19 December, but not until he asked the prison officers to report the accused person’s health problem to the Director General of Prisons to accord him medical attention.

Previous article
NCP leader deplores death of youths on back-way
Next article
Man demands D2M compensation from wife seeking divorce
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions