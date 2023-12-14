Wife assailant’s bail request on hold until charge is known

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court in Banjul has informed Gorgie Sowe, the man accused of injuring his wife with a cutlass, to wait for state prosecutors to file a bill of indictment in his case so as to decide whether he would be granted bail.

Gorgie Sowe is alleged to have assaulted his wife Amie Sowe with a cutlass on her hands and legs on the 15th November, in Jalangba village near Brikama.

- Advertisement -

At yesterday’s sitting, the suspect told the court that he has been sick for over five days and he wants the court to grant him bail.

Justice Jaiteh replied that if he is charged with a bailable offence, the court would certainly give him bail but if he is charged with an offence which is not bailable, the court would not do otherwise.

The judge then asked the state prosecutor to facilitate the filing of the bill of indictment for the court to know the charges.

- Advertisement -

He adjourned the case to the 19 December, but not until he asked the prison officers to report the accused person’s health problem to the Director General of Prisons to accord him medical attention.