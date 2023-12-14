NCP leader deplores death of youths on back-way

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Abubacarr M A Kinteh, the leader of the National Convention Party, has deplored the large-scale loss of lives at seas among Gambian youths.

Mr Kinteh, who was addressing a rally in Njawara, said his party is very disturbed about the reports and called for solutions so that the youths can be encouraged to stay and work here.

“We must help the young people love their country and realise their dreams right here to avoid the disheartening developments on the back-way,” he said. The NCP leader also spoke on the need to promote the welfare of women, saying that the NCP has a strong history of women empowerment.

The party leader extolled the people of Njawara for always standing by government of the day since the first republic.

“I urge you to continue supporting the NCP and to continue to be law abiding,” he told supporters.

Mr Kinteh commended his party chairman, Mustapha Touray, describing him as ambitious and passionate about the development of Njawara.