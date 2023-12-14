Ambassador Bah presents credentials to Canadian leader

- Advertisement -

The Gambian ambassador to the US with cumulative accreditation to Canada Momodou Lamin Bah, on Monday December 4 presented his letters of credence to the Governor General of Canada, the Right Honourable Mary J May Simon, designating him as High Commissioner of The Gambia to Canada, at a ceremony held in Rideau Hall, Ottawa.

Speaking at the ceremony High Commissioner Bah conveyed greetings from President Adama Barrow to the Governor General, the Government and people of Canada and expressed his readiness to work with Canada to further strengthen the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries, During a tête-à-tête with the Governor General, High Commissioner Bah thanked the Government and people of Canada for their support to The Gambia’s ongoing case over the treatment of the Rohingya case and the country’s development agenda. He appealed for expansion of Canada’s development assistance to The Gambia, in the areas of capacity building for the youth and the country’s diplomatic cadre, as well as the implementation of the TRRC White Paper recommendations and the country’s drive for food security.

In response, the Right Honourable Mary J. May Simon welcomed High Commissioner Bah to Canada and congratulated him on his new role which she said is to see how the two countries can better work together to make the world a better place.

- Advertisement -

Governor General Simon said Canada is ready to work with the High Commissioner in furthering the excellent relations between the two countries, and to continue to support The Gambia’s development agenda. In the evening part of the ceremony High Commissioner Bah was invited to a holiday reception hosted by Canada’s Foreign Minister, Melanie Joly, alongside diplomatic heads of mission in Canada. The ceremony s held at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building in Ottawa was attended by, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The two Canadian officials friendly exchanges with High Commissioner Bah.

Source: The Gambian Embassy in Washington