Members of the Gambian security forces are mourning the passing of at least two senior officials yesterday.

The police announced the death of Gorgi Mboob, who until recently was the head of the anti-crime unit. The police also said another senior officer, Superintendent Ndey B Mbye too passed away. She was the head of the State Guard medic section.

On the same day, the Gambia Armed Forces confirmed the passing of Commodore Madani Senghore, head of the national navy.