Man escapes murder charge, gets 15 years for manslaughter

By Bruce Asemota

One Alagie Manjang accused to have caused the death of Dauda Barrow in July 2016 has had his murder charge commuted to manslaughter and convicted to serve 15 years imprisonment.

Manjang was arrested in July 2016 and charged with the murder of Dauda Barrow at Gunjur village, Kombo South.

The prosecution called several witnesses and tendered exhibits to prove the charge of murder, however, the court after careful analysis of the evidence adduced, commuted the charge to manslaughter and convicted the accused accordingly.

Sentencing the convict, Justice Sainabou Wadda Cisse warned that the court would not frown at offences of such nature where a life was lost but would punish offenders to serve as deterrent to others.

She therefore sentenced the convict to 15 years imprisonment and ordered that the sentence commence from the date he was first taken into custody.