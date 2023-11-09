Man jailed for stealing refrigerator

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

One Abdoulie Dumbuya, a Guinean, was yesterday convicted and sentenced by the Principal Magistrate Muhammed Krubally of the Banjul to a mandatory jail term of three years with hard labor for stealing a refrigerator belonging to the Gambia Food Processing and Marketing Corporation, formerly GGC. The refrigerator is valued at eleven thousand dalasi.

Mr Dumbuya, who was unrepresented, was charged with a single count of stealing to which he pleaded guilty.

- Advertisement -

Delivering judgement, Magistrate Krubally said it is very clear on record that the accused did not dispute the charge.

Mr Dumbuya begged the court to temper justice with mercy, saying, “I am a stranger in the country and I just arrived just three months ago and found that my relatives in The Gambia are very poor and their living condition is so bad. I believe by the grace of Allah I will not do this again. The refrigerator is even returned to the owners”.

However, presiding Magistrate Krubally said:

- Advertisement -

“My contention is that when the accused carried the refrigerator with the intention to steal and had he not been caught, would have successfully gone with it and sold it out causing Gambia Groundnut Corporation financial losses. With due respect, I cannot leave the accused to go free without an element of punishment at least from section 252 of the criminal code.”

“Pursuant to section 29 subsection 2) of the criminal code, I will shorten imprisonment of 5 years to sentence the accused Abdoulie Dumbuya to 3 years with hard labour to the State”.