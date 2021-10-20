Man sentenced to death for murder

By Bruce Asemota

One Momodou Korka Jallow was last Thursday sentenced to death by the High Court, presided over by Justice Sainabou W. Cisse after he was convicted of murder.

The state alleged that Momodou Korka Jallow on the 16th September 2016 at Old Yumdum village in the West Coast Region, unlawfully caused the death of one Abdoulie Dabbi Bah, by stabbing him with a knife.

The prosecution led by Muhammed B Sowe of the Attorney General’s Chambers called 8 witnesses to prove the charges against Momodou Korka Jallow.

The accused testified in his defence as a lone witness and advanced provocation and self-defence as reasons for stabbing Bah.

The trial judge dismissed his defence of provocation and self-defence as he failed to lead evidence to support his claim.

Justice Sainabou W Cisse found him guilty of murder and sentenced him to death.