29.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
type here...
News

Man sentenced to death for murder

Man sentenced to death for murder

251

By Bruce Asemota

One Momodou Korka Jallow was last Thursday sentenced to death by the High Court, presided over by Justice Sainabou W. Cisse after he was convicted of murder.

The state alleged that Momodou Korka Jallow on the 16th September 2016 at Old Yumdum village in the West Coast Region, unlawfully caused the death of one Abdoulie Dabbi Bah, by stabbing him with a knife.

The prosecution led by Muhammed B Sowe of the Attorney General’s Chambers called 8 witnesses to prove the charges against Momodou Korka Jallow.

The accused testified in his defence as a lone witness and advanced provocation and self-defence as reasons for stabbing Bah.

The trial judge dismissed his defence of provocation and self-defence as he failed to lead evidence to support his claim.

Justice Sainabou W Cisse found him guilty of murder and sentenced him to death.

Previous articleSenegal Seizes record 2 tonnes of cocaine off Atlantic Coast
Next article#NeverAgain and the Ministry of Justice press release
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

GAMBIA SLAPS SIERRA LEONE WITH 2 AWAY GOALS in Women’s Afcon...

The Gambia national women's football team has taken a giant step towards qualifying for the Africa women's nations cup. Playing away to Sierra Leone,...

Is Ousainu Darboe qualified to stand for president in December 2021?

Barrow donates D1M to Road to Cameroon

An uprising of consciences

Letters: Never go to bed with a dictator, lessons for Barrow

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions