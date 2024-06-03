Man stabbed to death in Tujereng

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Police have confirmed a fatal stabbing incident in Tujereng yesterday. According to the police, an investigation has been launched into the incident which led to death of one Alieu Ceesay, a 20-year-old driver from Brikama.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspect, Ebrima Daffeh, a 26-year-old, allegedly attacked the victim at a restaurant in Tujereng, stabbing him to death. The body of the deceased has been taken to the mortuary for a possible postmortem, while investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances leading to his death,” the police said yesterday.