2000 Gambian pilgrims off to Mecca

By Lamin Cham

A total of 2000 pilgrims and 20 officials are heading off to the hajj this year, which begins in Mecca, Saudi Arabia soon.

According to official sources, the pilgrims will travel in five flights, two of which have already left while the third one is expected to leave today Monday at 9:21pm.

On Tuesday, pilgrims on the fourth flight leave Banjul at 7:50pm while the last flight leaves on Wednesday at 9:10pm.

A total of 13 travel operators are involved in this year’s hajj programme.

They are: GIA -700 pilgrims, Banjul Travel Agency- 180, Tivaoune Travel and Tours- 155, Orbit Travel Agency- 155, Travel Express -145, Continental Travels- 105, Maya Global Travel- 120, Amana Travel and Tours- 120, Crossbreed Travel Agency- 85, Algasimou Travel Agency -85, Groupo Soninkara Travel Agency- 50, Alhuda Travel Agency -50 and Alfaz Travel Agency- 50