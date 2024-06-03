Shu Jingwei – The linguistic link in The Gambia

- Advertisement -

Shu Jingwei, a university teacher at University of Science and Technology Liaoning, an interpreter for China Medical Team, a graduate of Liaoning Normal University with a Master’s degree in Translation Studies, actively participated in the great endeavor to eradicate poverty from 2008 to 2021, serving as a bridge of friendship between China and The Gambia and conveying the voice of China.

After completing his assignment with the sixth medical team, Shu Jingwei will continue his crucial role in The Gambia with the incoming seventh medical team. His responsibilities extend beyond mere translation; he acts as a conduit for cultural exchange and emotional connection. In his daily duties, Shu Jingwei ensures accurate medical terminology translation and handles communications between the medical team, local governments, and hospitals, resolving various unexpected issues as they arise.

As a key team member, Shu Jingwei’s exceptional translation skills and deep cultural insights ensure seamless information integration and delivery. His educational background and professional experience equip him to adeptly manage high-pressure and complex interactions, enabling the medical team to integrate effectively into the local community and enhance the quality and efficiency of healthcare services. He also uses his rest time to offer free Chinese lectures to the Chinese lovers at Gambian University once a week.

With the arrival of the seventh medical team, we believe that Shu Jingwei’s continued presence will provide invaluable experience and support to new team members. Through this series of reports, we have witnessed the various efforts and achievements of the China Medical Team in The Gambia. Every member, whether doctor or translator, has contributed to improving healthcare conditions in The Gambia in their own way.

Looking forward, we anticipate that the seventh medical team will continue this commendable effort, not only sustaining existing achievements but also further disseminating the spirit and capabilities of the China Medical Team. As we advocate, “The China Medical Team—The Undepartable Medical Team,” we believe that wherever they are, members of the China Medical Team leave a lasting mark of professionalism and humanitarian care.