MAN UNITED PLAYER VICTOR LINDELOF ON CHARITY MISSION TO GAMBIA

Manchester United ace Victor Lindelof and his wife arrived in The Gambia Sunday do some charity work with Unicef during the World Cup pause.

The defender, who has played 11 times for United so far this season, will be absent from the World Cup in Qatar after his native Sweden failed to qualify for the tournament. It is the third time in the last four World Cups that the Swedes have not made it to the finals.

They finished second in their respective qualifying group, just four points behind Spain, but lost 2-0 to Poland in their play-off final contest in March. But as devastated as Lindelof is on missing out on participating at the tournament, the Swede is planning to make the most of his free time away from duties at United.

Instead of putting his feet up and watching the World Cup action unfold on TV, the 28-year-old, along with his wife, Maja, are in The Gambia on a field trip with charity giants Unicef. They are both ambassadors of the charity and are keen to see what work is being done in The Gambia.

“I’m off for ten to twelve days and then I’m going to Gambia with Unicef,” Lindelof told Fotbollskanalen before jetting to Banjul.

“My wife and I are going on a field trip with Unicef. We are ambassadors and will go down and see how they work. We have been trying to make it happen for quite some time.

“We started working together just before Covid and then the pandemic came and then we couldn’t travel. Now that we missed the World Cup, I got the chance to get some time off and then we take the opportunity to do it.”

The Unicef office in Banjul tweeted his arrival photo expressing delight for his visit.