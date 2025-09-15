MAN UNITED PLOT MOVE FOR GAMBIAN DEFENDER MUSA ANN

- Advertisement -

Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United are closely monitoring Gambian Musa Ann ahead of a potential transfer.

The Red Devils are constantly on the lookout for young players with massive potential, and they seem to have found a gem in Africa. According to a report from Football Insider, United are scouting Gambian defensive sensation Musa Ann and could make a move for him in the near future.

While Amorim’s focus is on strengthening the first team and helping them return to their best, the Red Devils are also looking to build for the future. They have a history of snapping up some of Africa’s brightest talents, having signed Sekou Kone from Guidars FC for £1 million last summer.

The Red Devils could now make a move for Ann, who has impressed one and all with his consistent performances in the Gambian top flight. The 6ft 2in centre-back has a strong physical presence, he is good in the air and is comfortable on the ball. The left-sided defender has all the qualities needed to succeed at the highest level, and he could be an ideal fit in Amorim’s system.

Manchester United scouts have been in attendance to watch him in action for Samger FC, who have a track record of developing young players. The scouts are quite impressed with what they have seen so far, and they will continue to monitor him ahead of a potential move in the future.

He has shown maturity beyond his age and could prove to be a great acquisition for the long run. Ann will be hoping to be the next young talent to make the jump from African football to Europe, having caught the eye of scouts from some of the biggest clubs on the continent. While United will keep tracking his progress, they are not the only club interested in his signature and could face tough competition to secure his services.

