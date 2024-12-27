Man who vows an exposé of how NPP ‘rigged’ 2021 election arrested

- Advertisement -

Reports reaching The Standard have confirmed that Mbemba Drammeh, a Gambian based in France who claimed in an interview with a Gambian news portal that he had evidence of how President Barrow and the NPP rigged and won the 2021 presidential election, has been arrested.

Mr Drammeh was reportedly being held at Farato Police Station. Neither the police nor judicial sources could tell this paper whether he has been charged with an offence or when he might be arraigned.

Over the weekend, the NPP deputy spokesman, Seedy Njie, released a statement condemning Drammeh’s allegations “in the strongest terms possible”.

Njie wrote: “The NPP expresses profound shock and dismay over the baseless and defamatory allegations made by one Mbemba Drammeh, who claims to be a former supporter of the party. In an interview with Kerr Fatu Online, Mr Drammeh falsely asserted that ‘the NPP’ rigged the 2021 presidential elections through seven individuals, of whom he was a part’. These claims represent the pinnacle of falsehood, delusion, and malicious fabrication.

“Without any shadow of doubt, the 2021 presidential elections marked a significant milestone in The Gambia’s democratic journey. It not only reflected the collective will of the Gambian people but was also widely applauded by both local and international observers for its transparency, fairness, and adherence to democratic principles. Any attempt to tarnish this achievement with baseless accusations is therefore not only irresponsible but deeply concerning.

“The NPP categorically rejects these unfounded and disingenuous allegations. Mr Drammeh, who has never held any position of responsibility within the party at any level—be it national, regional, or village—has no credibility or basis for his claims. He has never served in any committee, advisory role, or leadership capacity within the party. Furthermore, our records indicate that Mr Drammeh was not even present in The Gambia during the preparation, conduct, or aftermath of the 2021 presidential elections. It is, therefore, baffling how he could claim to have been involved in any supposed irregularities…

“The NPP challenges Mr Mbemba Drammeh to substantiate his claims by producing evidence, including identifying the seven individuals he alleges to have collaborated with. Should he fail to do so, it will only reaffirm the baseless and malicious nature of his accusations. Furthermore, failure to provide credible evidence may expose him to potential legal consequences under the laws of The Gambia.”

Charlatan?

On October 17, this year, Mr Drammeh granted an interview to The Standard in which he said he was quitting the NPP because the Barrow administration was blighted by corruption and mismanagement.

He told The Standard: “I have no personal problem with anybody, and nobody influenced my decision. I made this decision to resign from the NPP after pondering over the current issues confronting us as a nation. I believe I should take a back seat and give myself time to rethink.

“As a citizen, I believe I should do better to help advance the development of my country. That is why I supported President Barrow and the NPP, but, looking at the way our country has been run, I cannot continue the self-denial and blindly support a government that is not serving its citizens well.”

A few years ago, while an ardent supporter of the NPP, Mr Drammeh released an audio in the social media in which he offered a reward for anyone who assassinates the UDP leader Ousainu Darboe.