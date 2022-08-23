25.2 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
type here...
Gambia News

Manding Warriors equip coordinator with car

0
- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The Mandinka Warriors in Diaspora have donated a brand-new four-wheel drive Car to National Coordinator Mamina Fadera, a ceremony held at Abuko Livestock Centre Saturday.
The group said the car is to facilitate traveling for Fadera who had sacrificed a lot executing missions for the group and using a bicycle sometimes.
Manding Warriors said their association is out to promote, protect and preserve the Mandinka culture and bring unity among its members across the world as well as forster good relations with people from different back grounds.
Fatou Sonko, who goes under the title Mother of the Manding Warriors commended the diaspora members for the gesture.
Kebba Jammeh, the imam of Faji Kunda, said Fadera works very hard and deserves a car to make his work better.
In receiving the car keys, Mamina Fadera expressed delight with the pleasant surprise and vowed to work even harder. He called on all to join the association which he said is a peaceful cultural association.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBadou Jack gets controversial split decision win over Richard Rivera
Next articleSabally tells gov’t to take advantage of diaspora expertise
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img

Latest Stories

JAMMEH TELLS IEC TO RECOGNISE YAYA TAMBA-LED APRC

By Omar Bah  In the wake of the current altercation between the rival factions of the APRC over the use of the party's logo, The...

Leading tour operator suspends winter operations in Gambia

Sabally tells gov’t to take advantage of diaspora expertise

Ex-Scorpion T-Boy appointed Under-23 coach

Badou Jack gets controversial split decision win over Richard Rivera

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions