Manding Warriors equip coordinator with car

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The Mandinka Warriors in Diaspora have donated a brand-new four-wheel drive Car to National Coordinator Mamina Fadera, a ceremony held at Abuko Livestock Centre Saturday.

The group said the car is to facilitate traveling for Fadera who had sacrificed a lot executing missions for the group and using a bicycle sometimes.

Manding Warriors said their association is out to promote, protect and preserve the Mandinka culture and bring unity among its members across the world as well as forster good relations with people from different back grounds.

Fatou Sonko, who goes under the title Mother of the Manding Warriors commended the diaspora members for the gesture.

Kebba Jammeh, the imam of Faji Kunda, said Fadera works very hard and deserves a car to make his work better.

In receiving the car keys, Mamina Fadera expressed delight with the pleasant surprise and vowed to work even harder. He called on all to join the association which he said is a peaceful cultural association.