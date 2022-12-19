Mariama ‘Bobo’ Jallow: Representative of Kanifing Municipality

Mariama Jallow better known as Bobo is representing the Kanifing Municipality as a contestant in the Miss Gambia beauty contest and pageant scheduled to take place at Coco Ocean on 30th December.

The event statement on her Facebook page states: “Mariama Jallow alias Bobo is a young Gambian with lots of inspiration and talent. The elegant, eloquent, and humble beauty queen lives in Latrikunda Sabiji with her parent and siblings.

Bobo is a proactive and down-to-earth breed who aspires for greatness. She is a product of Masroor Senior Secondary School where she graduated in 2016.

Pageantry has always been her passion way back from her teenage days, driven by a strong mission to motivate and impact change in society through various platforms.

“Bobo never hesitates in making a name for herself in all places. Her understanding of societal problems are commendable. In her quest to provide solutions to the societal problems, Bobo wants to inspire beauty queens thereby connecting people to a permanent path towards healthy, hopeful, and stable lives. She likes sharing her ideas and listening to other people’s viewpoints to better herself in the industry. She is the epitome of kindness and has always been an inspiration and a role model to many people in the country.”