Senegal boosts CAN 2027 bid with big infrastructure projects

The reigning champion of the African Cup of Nations, Senegal, has announced a series of projects and a huge budget to boost her bid to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. The government announced last weekend that apart from the new Abdoulaye Wade Stadium, a 16bn CFA stadium will be built in Saint Louis while the Leopold Sedar Senghore stadium in Dakar will be renovated at the tune of 4OBn cfa. The Iba Mar and Demba Diop stadia would also be renovated.

Other facilities to be revamped include those outside Dakar-the Aline Sitoe Diatta stadium in Ziguinchor, Ely Manel Fall stadium in Djourbel, Lamine Gueys stadium in Kaolack and Lat Dior in Thies.

Last July officially applied to host the biggest football competition on the continent in 2027 facing competition from Burkina Faso, Morocco, Zambia, Tanzania and the joint bid of the Botswana-Namibia duo. The CAF Executive Committee will decide the host country at the beginning of 2023.

Last February, the Abdoulaye Wade Stadium, a football stadium with international standards, designed and built by two Turkish companies, was inaugurated in the Senegalese capital, Dakar