President Barrow tells Nayconf delegates to safeguard peace and security

During his opening statement at the 13th National Youth Conference and Festival in Banjul, Friday President Barrow encouraged youths to work together closely to guarantee prosperity and stability to ensure that future generations lead comfortable lives in peace.

“I acknowledge the strides taken by the National Youth Council to bring all the youths under one umbrella and represent their interests. With certainty, there cannot be any peace anywhere without the absolute cooperation of the youths, so, I advise all young persons and citizens in the country to remain peaceful and law-abiding and defend or claim their rights civilly and democratically,” President Barrow said.

He noted also that since the country boast of a youthful population with immense potential to develop, it is therefore very necessary to hear from them attentively.

“NAYCONF is an event that allows this to happen. It also creates openings to explore and promote youth matters and to chart new pathways in the youth’s best interest and from their perspective,” he stated.

The convergence is a biannual activity that brings together young people from all regions in The Gambia and beyond to discuss issues affecting them.

Other speakers at the occasion included Banjul mayor Rohey Lowe, Minister of Youth and Sports among others. The week- long event continues.