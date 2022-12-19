NEXT GFF LEAGUE TITLE IS WORTH D1M

…GFF promises to pay prize money arrears today?

The Gambia Football Federation on Saturday announced to its members at the annual general meeting that the league winner will from this season get D1,000,000 as opposed to D750,000 of the previous season.

Also, the league runner up will get D500,000 while D250,000 will be the prize money for the third-place finisher.

The GFF also said it will support all its clubs with transport logistics especially those involved in matches at the Basori playing ground.

Henceforth according to the GFF, all clubs resident in West Coast Region will get D3500 each time they play at Basori, those based in KM D5,000, while those from Banjul will get D6,000.

A similar but bigger package is reserved for the clubs when they travel to faraway Soma mini stadium. The transport support for clubs travelling to Soma is as follows:

League clubs based in West Coast D10,000 those from KM D12,000, and from Banjul D14,000 per match.

Football House also announced that it will keep an election promise contribute D1000,000 to a Legend Fund every four years. This fund is to take care of retired football veterans’ welfare.

The announcements were welcome as a remarkable improvements on the logistical nightmare faced by clubs. However, with the prize monies for the last season still pending, some delegates made a general comment that the celebration for the big prize money increment can only be complete if last year’s arrears are paid. To this the GFF president Lamin Kaba Bajo replied:” The arrears would be paid as soon as Monday if every works well. The monies should hit the accounts of the concerned clubs by Monday Inshallah”.

Baluwo partnership

The GFF further explained that the first division league is sponsored by Baluwo, an e-commerce platform which enables people living abroad to purchase products or services for their families back home.” The idea is that all the monies from the partnership will be ploughed back to the clubs as prize money and logistical support,” a senior member of the GFF said.

The Standard understands that a formal press conference unveiling the GFF new season and the Baluwo partnership will be held on Friday.