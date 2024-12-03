spot_img
Sports

Matarr Saine is new president of wrestling association

Matarr Saine, a renowned wrestling enthusiast and administrator, has been elected as the new president of the Gambia Wrestling Association.

At the GWA elective congress Saturday, Saine secured 63 votes against his opponent Omar Saidykhan’s 41.

In his acceptance speech Mr Saine pledged to reunite the wrestling fraternity and work towards developing the sport much loved by Gambians.

Meanwhile vanquished Omar Saidykhan declared the elections free and fair before withdrawing the rest of his team from contesting the remaining executive positions.

GWA

