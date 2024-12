- Advertisement -

Bakary Barrow, an ace member of the Gambia amputee national football team and assistant coach of Brufut based- Darboe and Sise Football Academy has travelled to Turkey. “’Barrow would join Turkish Amputee Football Club Büyüksehir Belediyesi Spor Kulubu,” Gambia Football Fans Forum reported.

Barrow, from Brufut, has been a regular in the national team and represented The Gambia in the African amputee football championship in Tanzania, among other events.