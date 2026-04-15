BAYERN STARLET BARA NDIAYE CHOSES SENEGAL OVER GAMBIA

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By Junior Badara Diop

Young midfielder Bara Joseph Sapoko Ndiaye, who recently joined FC Bayern Munich, has put an end to speculations about his sporting nationality.

Born in Senegal, Ndiaye trained at the Gambinos Academy in The Gambia, a leading name in Gambian football and maintains strong ties with the country.

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As the debate intensified as to his sporting nationality Ndiaye appeared in a video released by the Bavarian club, affirming his ambition to wear the Senegalese Teranga Lions’ jersey.

Seneweb