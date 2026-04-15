Rabat court upholds sentences for 18 Senegalese fans in Afcon riot case

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The Rabat Court of Appeal on Monday gave a verdict, confirming the prison sentences handed down to the 18 Senegalese fans following the incidents that occurred during the final of the 2025 African Cup of Nations. Although the prosecution requested an increase in penalties, the judges chose to uphold the initial sentences handed down at first instance.

Detained since 18 January, the date of the controversial final between Morocco and Senegal, these supporters faced charges of hooliganism, violence against the police and damage to sports equipment.

In total nine of them remain sentenced to one year in prison, while the other nine will serve sentences ranging from three to six months. Fines ranging from 1,000 to 5,000 dirhams (90 to 460 euros) accompany these sentences.

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During the hearing, the accused firmly proclaimed their innocence.

Speaking mostly in Wolof, they argued that their conduct on the pitch was not a protest against arbitration, but a security measure to escape from crowd movements and projectile thrown into the stands.

The lawyer of the fans Patrick Kabou criticised the court ruling saying that the prosecution did not provide any material evidence to support the charges.”