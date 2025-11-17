Mauritania rescues ‘backway’ boat from Gambia with 227 starving migrants

- Advertisement -

By Mhamed Bakaye and Mohammad Sio

Mauritania’s coast guard said Saturday it rescued 227 irregular migrants aboard a boat travelling from The Gambia off the coast of Nouadhibou in the country’s northwest.

A statement by the coast guard said one of its patrols intercepted the boat after a “tragic” sea journey that lasted more than 10 days. It said the passengers, including women and children, were severely exhausted from hunger and thirst.

- Advertisement -

The migrants were of several African nationalities, including 135 from The Gambia and 73 from Guinea, with the remaining passengers from Senegal and Guinea Bissau, the statement said.

The coast guard said medical assistance and food were provided after the migrants arrived at the port of Nouadhibou. One Senegalese migrant died shortly after being taken to a hospital.

Mauritania serves as a key transit point for African migrants, with the northern city of Nouadhibou becoming a hub for those seeking to cross into Europe in recent years.

- Advertisement -

The country has established agreements with several European nations, notably Spain, to curb irregular migration.

Authorities have stepped up patrols in recent months, intercepting dozens of boats carrying irregular migrants through the country’s territorial waters toward Europe.

Anadolu News Agency