MECCNAR holds annual retreat to develop work plan, budget for 2023

By Olimatou Coker

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources (MECCNAR) on Wednesday concluded a three-day retreat held at Sindola in Foñi Kanilai.

The annual retreat is meant to develop a work plan and budget for the ministry and its line departments and agencies as well as gauge the successes and challenges faced during 2022 and a way forward for 2023.

Speaking, Aliue Njie, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources, said they have set aside the days for this retreat to examine their work so that they can develop a way forward for the ministry and the country at large.

PS Njie described the retreat as an opportunity to openly and frankly discuss issues that concern all of them. “I strongly believe that individual talent and expertise are interdependent; there are lots of challenges and it takes all of us to work together”.

He added that retreat like this, especially have been used to discuss issues pertinent to the ministry that may be complex and require in-depth and innovative reflection.

“Basically this is a retreat that we organize highlights the activities of the ministry and also the activities of line ministry. The end of the year and the beginning of this year that is 2023. We are to look at the activities that we have done what are the challenges and what we think we have to look at the way forward, We don’t want to say 100% You’re going to achieve but that is our ambition. Because we don’t want a single second failure or any mistake that has happened in 2022 will definitely be tackled in 2020. This is our ambition here. Objective as I said, is to improve areas that we have not achieved and then to improve greater in the areas that we have achieved.”

“Myself, Minister, you know, we assume our positions at the ministry the last 4, 5 to 6 months obviously, takes time. We have very good team settled down quickly. And then now you’re gonna say 100%. But I still think we have achieved a lot. We want to improve in all the sectors I think some of those hurdles are the one that we have to have to overcome the 2023 is something that we are very excited and this is the beginning. I think we can say our tenure, so we are going to work harder on all sectors”

Rohey John Manjang, the Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources, said the 3 days retreat is very timely to them.

“We are here to discuss, review and agree.”

Hon. Manjang also urged participants to make best use of the opportunity in planning realistic and measurable programs.